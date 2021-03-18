Stewartville, Lourdes to clash in Section 1AA quarterfinals

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The one team no one in southeastern Minnesota no one has been able to find an answer for this season is Stewartville.

The Tigers now sit at 19-0 after Thursday’s 73-26 victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo. Haylie Strum led the Tigers with 17 points, Keeley Steele had 13 and Savannah Hedin chipped in 12.

Stewartville advances into Saturday’s Section 1AA quarterfinals against the reigning section champion, Lourdes. As the top seed, the Tigers believe they are on the verge of making history.

“To win the section championship would be incredible and to make it to state would be the first time in school history,” Maia Peterson said. “I think that would really aawesome to make history at our school.”

Lourdes defeated Chatfield on Thursday, 68 to 39.