Stewartville Girls Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

The Tigers had their first winning record in five years last season. It's created a buzz around the program.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota - A strong 2017-18 campaign has sparked more interest in the Stewartville Tigers girls basketball program. A 24-6 record last year, this season has seen around 50 people try out for the team.

Head Coach Ryan Liffrig said last season will help build toward the future.

"It was pretty electrifying for our girls and for the community, we kind of thought the year before was when we really could see it," Liffrig said. "It kind of started that year, we only had two seniors... We had these young girls, they started getting minutes, we lost a lot of close games, we were 9 and 18 but we felt like, ok, we're ready."

The Tigers start the 2018-19 season against Onalaska (Wisc.) on Saturday.

