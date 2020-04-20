Stewartville Fire Department receives PPE, resumes first response services

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - As of 8 AM Monday, April 20th, Stewartville Fire Department has resumed first respondse services. Since the beginning of April, the department had to temporarily stop responding to medical calls due to a personal protective equipment shortage. The firefighters needed to stay healthy for incidents they are most needed for: fires and crashes.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service continued to service the Stewartville area during this time, and SFD was on standby in case the medical call was a life-or-death situation they were needed for.

After receiving fufilled orders of PPE as well as community donations of equipment, the department now has 3-4 months worth supply of PPE and is confident it can get more if necessary. Some of the gear, such as gowns, is washable and reusable.

Here is the list of donors:

"We are thankful for donations from:

Mike Brown, SFD firefighter- face shields

Steve Denny, SFD Captain - hand sanitizer

Jimmy's Salad Dressing- hand sanitizer

Halcon- N95 masks

Don Kullot, Fillmore County Emergency Management- N95 masks

Matt Payne, KetoCoach- N95 masks

Yang Zhang, Pandemic Responders- Surgical masks along with assistance from Senator, Carla Nelson, City Administrator, Bill Schimmel and Mayor, Jimmie-John King

We would also like to thank the following businesses for great customer service and filling/shipping our orders so quickly:

Brenda Stelter and Anchor Promotions, Red Wing, MN - N95 and surgical masks

Marie Hort, United Commercial Upholstery, New Ulm, MN- gowns and face shields"

Fire Chief Vance Swisher says it was difficult for the volunteers who comprise the department to not be able to assist with first responder calls during this time. "To be able to go back into service and provide some peace of mind to our citizens... I think it's going to be beneficial to not only our community, but also our members," says Chief Swisher.