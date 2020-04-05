Clear
Stewartville Fire Department holds parade to stand together with the community

Fire Chief Vance Swisher said they wanted to bring the town a little cheer.

Apr 5, 2020
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota - The sound of sirens filled the streets as members of the Stewartville community lined up on the sidewalk and in their front yards to wave to first responders.

Fire engines from stewartville and ambulances from the Mayo Cclinic lined up at Bonner Elementary Sunday for a parade around town.
Fire Chief Vance Swisher says they were inspired by other towns and wanted to give their residents a message.

"We wanted to have this parade of lights here in Stewartville to show the community we're still here responding and during this difficult time hopefully bring a little cheer to the community," Swisher said. 

Because of a state and nationwide shortage in protective personal equipment, the fire department temporarily suspended it's first response services. Swisher says they will still however, answer calls.

"Even though we had to discontinue our first response service temporarily because of the PPE shortage, we're still here, we're still going to respond to any other call they have for us," Swisher said. 

The trucks made their way around town, circling every neighborhood. Stewartville resident Corey Holtan says it was great to see everyone out during this pandemic.

"We were hoping that it would bring out the whole community around this neighborhood and it did and it was great to see everyone out," Holtan said. "'Stewartville strong. We're staying strong all together and we're going to fight this and do this all together."

