After a scare battling fire, Stewartville Fire Department sends a reminder to community

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- The Stewartville Fire Department is down a hose - and thankfully, that's it - after someone ran over it when the department was battling a mobile home fire.

"It was a supply line. It was a large hose that came from the hydrant," says assistant fire chief Steve Wolf. " First of all, you can get charged with a moving violation for driving over a hose. Secondly, it can do damage to your car. You can hook the hose and drag it, potentially injuring a firefighter on the scene."

The supply line was laid across 20th Street on Wednesday and into the mobile home park. According to the fire department even though the road was blocked off, somebody still drove over the hose instead of taking a detour.

"It wasn't an intentional act by any means but things happen and when you're on the end of a hose line and maybe inside a structure, you don't want to lose your water supply. You want to be safe. It's dangerous enough doing what we're doing and we don't want things complicated."

The person who ran over the hose caused $700 worth of damage and it can no longer be used. If anyone drives over a fire hose, Stewartville Fire Department recommends staying at the scene and reporting the incident.