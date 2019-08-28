Steve King talks Presidential candidates, ethanol, and China

MASON CITY, Iowa – The end of Kirsten Gillibrand’s campaign for President came as no surprise to Iowa GOP Congressman Steve King.

King says he predicted that would happen. “She’s been critical of me when she’s traveled in Iowa, so it’s all right if she goes back to serve in the United States Senate.” King says there’s a “stunning” number of people running for the White House this time around and the field has to narrow down. He also doesn’t think much of the Republican challengers seeking to take his party’s nomination away from President Trump. King calls them “opportunists who want to promote their name.”

During a visit to the KIMT newsroom in Mason City, King also expressed hope in the wake of a White House decision to grant 31 ethanol waivers to refineries around the country. King calls that a “hard, hard blow.”

“With one stroke of the executive branch’s pen, they took 1.4 billion gallons of ethanol out of the marketplace,” says King. He says that’s beyond anything Congress imagined would ever happen. But Iowa’s 4th District Congressman says he’s hearing President Trump may try to make up for it by ordering 500 billion gallons of ethanol be added to the Renewable Fuel Standard and authorizing the year-round sale of E-15 gas.

King says he’s also not optimistic on getting any trade deal done with China. He says “the President is right on this” with China stealing $500 billion of U.S. intellectual property every year but says he could see the problem coming years ago and couldn’t get Congress to do anything about it.