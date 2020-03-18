Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota cases rise to 77 with six being in Olmsted County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sterling Pharmacy is shutting its doors, will be open for drive-up due to COVID-19

Prescription orders can be picked up curbside or ordered by phone or online.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 12:15 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 12:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sterling Pharmacy is closing all it stores to the general public.

The closure starts Thursday and will continue until further notice. The pharmacies will be operating and able to fill prescriptions but patients will have to pick up their orders at the curb or get them through home delivery or free mail delivery.

“We are taking the spread of COVID-19 very seriously, and we believe these sensible measures will allow us to continue to serve our communities in the safest way possible,” says Sam Ewing, president of Sterling Pharmacy. “These changes will encourage patients to practice social distancing and help keep our employees and colleagues in the healthcare system healthy through this difficult time.”

Sterling Pharmacy operates pharmacies in Austin, Cresco, Harmony, Osage, Rushford, and 12 other communities in Minnesota and Iowa.

“We will do everything we can to continue providing prescriptions in a timely manner, and we ask patients for their patience while we transition to this new way of operating,” says Ewing. “Supporting and encouraging social distancing is the appropriate thing to do. We believe this is the most effective way to continue to serve our communities.”

Sterling Pharmacy is adding more delivery drivers and is asking patients to order prescriptions online at YourSterlingPharmacy.com or by calling their pharmacy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain starting today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

No visitors allowed at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Educating kids at home

Image

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

Image

Bars, restaurants, and more closed in Iowa

Image

Gun sales increase during pandemic

Image

Olmsted Presser

Image

Coronvirus takes a dent on college recruiting

Image

Austin Bruins react to regular season cancellation

Community Events