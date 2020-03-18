Sterling Pharmacy is shutting its doors, will be open for drive-up due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sterling Pharmacy is closing all it stores to the general public.

The closure starts Thursday and will continue until further notice. The pharmacies will be operating and able to fill prescriptions but patients will have to pick up their orders at the curb or get them through home delivery or free mail delivery.

“We are taking the spread of COVID-19 very seriously, and we believe these sensible measures will allow us to continue to serve our communities in the safest way possible,” says Sam Ewing, president of Sterling Pharmacy. “These changes will encourage patients to practice social distancing and help keep our employees and colleagues in the healthcare system healthy through this difficult time.”

Sterling Pharmacy operates pharmacies in Austin, Cresco, Harmony, Osage, Rushford, and 12 other communities in Minnesota and Iowa.

“We will do everything we can to continue providing prescriptions in a timely manner, and we ask patients for their patience while we transition to this new way of operating,” says Ewing. “Supporting and encouraging social distancing is the appropriate thing to do. We believe this is the most effective way to continue to serve our communities.”

Sterling Pharmacy is adding more delivery drivers and is asking patients to order prescriptions online at YourSterlingPharmacy.com or by calling their pharmacy.