Stepleton's grand slam lifts Panthers past Emmetsburg

MANLY, Iowa - Survive and advance to the state tournament was the motto as No. 6 Central Springs played host to No. 11 Emmetsburg on Monday for the Class 2A Region 5 title.

The state tournament bid was scoreless through the first four innings of play. That's when The E-Hawks Molly Schany hit an RBI double past second base to score the first run of the night.

The Panthers were quick to respond in the bottom of the frame. With bases loaded and two outs, freshman Aurora Stepleton crushed a ball over the leftfield wall to give the Panthers a 4-1 advantage.

"I was like, 'yes! Oh my goodness.' I was just happy, so happy. It was so amazing," Stepleton said.

Freshman pitcher, Cooper Klaahsen, threw a complete game for Central Springs recording 10 strikeouts, sending the Panthers to the state tournament for the sixth consecutive year on Coach Nelson's birthday.

"We're very, very young. I don't have a senior in this group and the juniors stepped up and both of my pitchers worked hard and they did it together as a team. There wasn't an I in this team and that's what it took," Nelson said.

The Panthers (17-3) will open state tournament play on Jul. 28 against Northeast (19-2) at 11:30 AM in Fort Dodge.

Newman Catholic also advance to the 2020 state tournament. The Knights (19-3) will battle top-seeded Collins-Maxwell at 3 PM on Jul. 28.