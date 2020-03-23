Stellar Industries limiting production due to coronavirus

GARNER, Iowa – Stellar Industries has gone to limited production due to the coronavirus.

Calling it a “production curtailment mode,” Stellar says there will be a limited production, shipping and receiving crew continue on-site through April 6 while sales, customer service and other critical functions will be working remotely and continue to be available by phone and email.

The company issued a statement saying:

“Work ready and other available stock will still be available for sale and shipping. We will also be able to ship orders for parts that are in stock. Contact your local distributor, regional sales manager or contact us as indicated below.”

“We appreciate your understanding as we work through this strange and difficult time together. Should you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to our team at (800) 321-3741 or by email sales@stellarindustries.com.”