Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stellar Industries limiting production due to coronavirus

Expected to last through April 6.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 8:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Stellar Industries has gone to limited production due to the coronavirus.

Calling it a “production curtailment mode,” Stellar says there will be a limited production, shipping and receiving crew continue on-site through April 6 while sales, customer service and other critical functions will  be working remotely and continue to be available by phone and email.

The company issued a statement saying:

“Work ready and other available stock will still be available for sale and shipping. We will also be able to ship orders for parts that are in stock. Contact your local distributor, regional sales manager or contact us as indicated below.”

“We appreciate your understanding as we work through this strange and difficult time together. Should you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to our team at  (800) 321-3741 or by email  sales@stellarindustries.com.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/23

Image

Students Return from College

Image

Volunteers Make Masks for Health Care Workers

Image

Serving Lunch out of School Buses

Image

Dr. Rick Kennedy interview

Image

Winnebago halts production through April 12

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor talks about possible treatment for COVID-19

Image

Making masks for healthcare workers

Image

Moving forward with emergency declaration in Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Community Events