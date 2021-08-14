Stellar Industries employees donated $50,000 to Mason City high school project

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stellar Industries of Garner has donated $50,000 to the campaign to expand athletic facilities at Mason City High School.

“Stellar Industries’ significant donation of $50,000 will go a long way to help us meet our $750,000 goal to outfit the natatorium, field house, and strength and conditioning area with much needed equipment,” says Phil Johnson, campaign manager for “The Future is Now” fundraising campaign. “We are fortunate to have the support of a local company like Stellar Industries, which shares our mutual interest of making our community a great place to live and raise a family.”

Organizers say the project will include a new natatorium, a fieldhouse with an indoor 200-meter track, and a strength and conditioning area.

“Mason City Community School’s commitment to investing in expanded facilities ensures our schools and associated programs are more inviting to existing and future residents,” says Dave Zrostlik, President of Stellar Industries. “The new natatorium and field house will be a significant draw for families moving to Mason City, and we’re excited to partner with the school district to invest in the community.”

Stellar Industries acquired MD Products of Mason City in June 2021 and the company says that solidifies its commitment to Mason City and the surrounding communities.