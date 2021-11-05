Steele County man killed in collision north of the Twin Cities

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A Steele County man is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:12 pm Thursday at the intersection of Highway 317 and 16th Street NW in Cass County. Jeffrey Joseph Wertish, 55 of Ellendale, was northbound in an SUV and Lenny James Steffen, 34 of Backus, was eastbound in a minivan. The State Patrol says Steffen failed to stop at the intersection and t-boned Wertish’s vehicle.

Wertish, Steffen, and a passenger in Wertish’s SUV, Robert Charles Nelson, 59 of Carver, were killed in the collision. Another passenger in the SUV, Jared Matthew Wertish, 25 of Ellendale, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia in Brainerd.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance, and Backus Fire Department assisted with this accident.