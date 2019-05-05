Steele County crash injured two from Mower County

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. – Two Mower County residents are hurt in a three-vehicle accident in Steele County.

It took place just before 10 am Sunday on Highway 218 north of Blooming Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol says Joua Vue, 25 of Taylorsville, North Carolina, was driving north and slowed to turn left into a private drive. Vue was hit by the vehicle driven by Joseph Bernard Schammel, 86 of Rose Creek, and spun into a minor sideswipe of the northbound pickup truck driven by Christopher Craig Anderson, 28 of Cambridge.

The only people injured in the collision were Joseph Schammel and his passenger, Irene Elizabeth Schammel, 87 of Rose Creek. They were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Prairie fire and rescue, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.