Steam tunnel being removed from downtown Mason City alley

MASON CITY, Iowa – Crews will start work Wednesday on removing the team tunnel in Commercial Alley between 3rd Street NE and 1st Street SE.

Alliant Energy says McKiness Excavating will begin by cutting the pavement about the steam tunnel. After that, hold will be cut in the alley so workers can safety enter the tunnel and remove asbestos from pipes inside. When that is done, the remaining pavement above the tunnel will be removed along with the tunnel itself.

Temporary fill material will be placed in the trench until spring 2019.

The project is divided into three phases and parts of Commercial Alley will be closed to traffic during the following phases:

Phase 1: From the south side of 3rd Street NE to the north side of 1st Street NE.

Phase 2: From the north side of 1st Street NE to the north side of State Street.

Phase 3: From the north side of State Street to north side of 1st Street SE near the Southbridge Mall parking lot.

Phase 1 is planned to begin December 3rd and is expected to last four to six weeks with the project expected to completed by mid-March 2019.