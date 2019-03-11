Steam rising on Rochester streets

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A quick glance down fourth street southeast in Rochester and it might seem like something out of a movie, as steam rises.

It's from underground pipes helping to heat buildings like city hall and the library.

Last year, some leaks were discovered along the steam line. That caused clouds to fill the air.

The County Environmental Department is now working to fix the problem. They’re urging that the community shouldn't be alarmed.

Residents like Amber Knowles likes the smoke, except when it's time to get behind the wheel.

“All that smoke was coming out of there. I just thought it looked really cool but it does kind of blocked your way when you're driving and stuff that kind of sucks,” she said.

No official start date has been set, to begin repairs.