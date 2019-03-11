Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Steam rising on Rochester streets

The steam is coming from a leaking pipes underneath 4th St.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 9:32 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A quick glance down fourth street southeast in Rochester and it might seem like something out of a movie, as steam rises.
It's from underground pipes helping to heat buildings like city hall and the library.
Last year, some leaks were discovered along the steam line. That caused clouds to fill the air.
The County Environmental Department is now working to fix the problem. They’re urging that the community shouldn't be alarmed.
Residents like Amber Knowles likes the smoke, except when it's time to get behind the wheel.

“All that smoke was coming out of there. I just thought it looked really cool but it does kind of blocked your way when you're driving and stuff that kind of sucks,” she said.

No official start date has been set, to begin repairs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Tracking our March Thaw - plenty of melting, plenty of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking the Rainy Week Ahead

Image

Upgrades to water facilities in Britt

Image

Clearing Roofs of Snow and Ice

Image

Daylight Saving Time & Driving

Image

Steam causing concerns in Rochester

Image

Andrew Yang campaigns in Mason City

Image

Clearing snow and ice dams off of roofs

Image

Man accused of throwing knives at police

Image

My Money - Tips to pay off credit cards quickly

Image

Dr. Oz - Workout tips for seniors

Community Events