Staying warm while working in the cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. - No matter the temperature, some people have to be outside for their jobs.

As autumn leaves get pushed to the side, groundskeepers including Alex Decosta prepare for winter's chill.

"There's still things that have to get done," Decosta said, "but at the same time, we do take safety and these conditions into high regard. We come out for an hour and then go back inside, warm up and just try to stay on top of things."

Getting around downtown can be daunting on bitter days.

"The wind," Banda Khamsavang, a food delivery worker, said. "When it hits you, it hurts."

While most people opt for the skyway, others have to brave the cold in order to do their job.

Construction workers and delivery people are among those forced to endure this early November chill.

"Cold, very cold," Khamsavang said. "It's a quick kind of in and out, try to leave the car on, just kind of hop in the car as soon as I can. It's freezing."

The intrepid workers advise people to dress warm during this bitter season with a coat, hat, and gloves.