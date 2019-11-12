Clear

Staying warm while working in the cold

The intrepid workers advise people to dress warm during this bitter season with a coat, hat, and gloves.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - No matter the temperature, some people have to be outside for their jobs.

As autumn leaves get pushed to the side, groundskeepers including Alex Decosta prepare for winter's chill.

"There's still things that have to get done," Decosta said, "but at the same time, we do take safety and these conditions into high regard. We come out for an hour and then go back inside, warm up and just try to stay on top of things."

Getting around downtown can be daunting on bitter days.

"The wind," Banda Khamsavang, a food delivery worker, said. "When it hits you, it hurts."

While most people opt for the skyway, others have to brave the cold in order to do their job.

Construction workers and delivery people are among those forced to endure this early November chill.

"Cold, very cold," Khamsavang said. "It's a quick kind of in and out, try to leave the car on, just kind of hop in the car as soon as I can. It's freezing."

The intrepid workers advise people to dress warm during this bitter season with a coat, hat, and gloves.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -5°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -8°
Record cold possible for Tuesday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brandon Helgeson named executive director of Rochesterfest

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Warming Center opening in December

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/12

Image

Country Thunder Lineup

Image

Iowa's Lt. Gov.in Cresco

Image

Working in the Cold

Image

DMCC Board's final meeting of the year

Image

Spreading Cheer with Bandanas

Image

Impeachment Inquiry Preview

Community Events