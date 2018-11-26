Clear

Staying safe online during Cyber Monday

Tips on how to protect your personal information while looking for online deals

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 8:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 9:12 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may be browsing for special deals on Christmas gifts as part of Cyber Monday. Adobe Insights predicts that shoppers are expected to spend a record $7.8 billion online during this year's Cyber Monday alone, breaking the $6.59 billion record set last year.

However, those online purchases could put you at risk.

According to a survey by ExpressVPN, about 15% of Americans are concerned about cybersecurity when shopping online.

Joelle Kruger and her fiance George have shopped online before, and say if you're in a public place, it's best to use a secure wi-fi connection.

"Use your own personal wi-fi if you can when you're purchasing things. Make sure that the website's you know you can trust like JC Penney or a bigger store, Amazon or Walmart or Target."

George's identity was compromised recently, and says he's being cautious about doing online shopping.

"Even just thinking about...one, in terms of money, and I could spend and shouldn't spend, and then also thinking through the risks that are involved in terms of purchasing things, that's definitely a reason to not be overly eager to get a good deal at the expense of your identity."

Austin Hayes has been a victim of hacking after using PayPal.

"I did the express checkout, I had my information saved on there. And one day, someone got into it, transferred a bunch of money over, got into huge issues with my bank, and it was a big pain just to get that resolved."

It took nearly a month to get everything resolved, and the incident changed the way he saves his personal information on his computer.

"I don't like to leave my information on a website, anywhere almost, even on my emails and passwords, especially my credit card information. I make sure all of that's deleted whenever I'm done. I even clear my history and my data when I'm done with that just to get rid of it and make sure nobody else besides me can see it."

If you're wanting to take advantage of those hot online deals, Hayes says to use common sense.

"If you're scrolling through Instagram or your Twitter or Facebook or anything like that, and you're seeing the advertisements where they're saying 89-95% off, it's most likely a scam to try and lure you to give them your credit card information or they're just not going to give you a product."

Another tip is to look in the address bar at the top of your screen. Look for "https://" at the beginning of a web address, as well as a padlock icon. Those indicate that information sent over that site is encrypted. That process converts data into codes to protect it from hackers.

In addition, if you're shopping from a tablet or smartphone, it's best to shop on a vendor's app instead of a mobile web browser, as a vendor has more control over their own apps.

If someone online uses your information to take money from your account, it's advised you contact your bank or credit card company, replace your card and get a new PIN number, and change the password to whichever online account you were using.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Traveling Home from the Holidays

Image

Detecting Gas in Your Home

Image

Foundations in Personal Finance

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education propose change to science standards

Image

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Thursday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Protecting your information while shopping online

Image

Zumbro River Sediment Removal

Image

My Money - Tips on getting your first credit card

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events