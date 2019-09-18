Staying safe on the road during severe weather

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The forecast calls for you to grab your umbrella, for the rest of this week there's a possibility for heavy rain.

It was around this time three years ago, extreme rain drenched parts of southern Minnesota.

It can be very dangerous driving on the slick wet roads.

Whether it's icy roads or torrential downpour, Minnesota roads take a beating year round.

Some parts of southern Minnesota saw up to 8 inches of rain, last week.

KIMT Storm Team 3 is predicting another 1/2-to one inch of rain this week.

That's keeping Ben Bush at Babcock auto care busy.

He says the water slush in the winter and the heavy rain in the warmer months really takes a toll on your car.

If you don't get it checked out...it can turn into a dangerous situation.

“It could be a wheel or it can be a sensor it can be low pressure and that's what's dangerous. It can cause swaying and low pressure is bad high pressure is bad any pressure that's not regulated the tire or the vehicle standards can be dangerous,”he said.

He recommends every few thousands miles to come in and get your car looked at, that way you can be prepared for the upcoming season.