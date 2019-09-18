Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Staying safe on the road during severe weather

Those at auto shops say you should get your car looked at every few thousand miles.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 9:49 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The forecast calls for you to grab your umbrella, for the rest of this week there's a possibility for heavy rain.

It was around this time three years ago, extreme rain drenched parts of southern Minnesota.
It can be very dangerous driving on the slick wet roads.
Whether it's icy roads or torrential downpour, Minnesota roads take a beating year round.
Some parts of southern Minnesota saw up to 8 inches of rain, last week.
KIMT Storm Team 3 is predicting another 1/2-to one inch of rain this week.
That's keeping Ben Bush at Babcock auto care busy.
He says the water slush in the winter and the heavy rain in the warmer months really takes a toll on your car.
If you don't get it checked out...it can turn into a dangerous situation.

“It could be a wheel or it can be a sensor it can be low pressure and that's what's dangerous. It can cause swaying and low pressure is bad high pressure is bad any pressure that's not regulated the tire or the vehicle standards can be dangerous,”he said.

He recommends every few thousands miles to come in and get your car looked at, that way you can be prepared for the upcoming season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Josilyn Cordes

Image

PK leads JM past Winona

Image

Rallying one last time

Image

Family treatment court: 5 years of success

Image

RFD rescues Romeo

Image

Ustby announces college decision

Image

Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Image

Hazardous Materials situation at RCTC

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

National Preparedness Month

Community Events