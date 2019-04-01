Staying safe in a ride share

KIMT NEWS 3 - A tragic and terrifying story out of South Carolina is sparking safety concerns across the country.

Police say Samantha Josephson, 21, was kidnapped and murdered in Columbia, South Carolina, after getting in a car she thought was her Uber ride.

Hunters found her body later on Friday in a wooded area. On Saturday, Police arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland.

A ride home is just a few clicks away, but making sure you get in the right ride can be a life or death move.

College students all over the country use the ride sharing apps.

"I've seen people who go like 'Oh are you my Uber?' and then people, like some scary people will be like 'yeah, yeah I am,'" Warda Mohamed, a student at the University of Minnesota Rochester, said. "I guess like if you're just kinda in a rush and you're not thinking like 'oh that car kinda looks like what it says on the app.'"

That's exactly what happened to Samantha Josephson.

Ride share cars look like regular cars. Their stickers can give them away, but those aren't always required.

Jeremy Kittleson drives for both Uber and Lyft. He's seen first-hand the dangers of getting in the wrong vehicle.

"I was yelling, 'that's not an Uber, you gotta get out of that car and get in my car,'" Kittleson said. "Then the whole way, she was a very inebriated college student and going up to the U of M [University of Minnesota], she thanked me the whole way 'oh you saved my life.' I'm like, 'well I don't think it was quite that dramatic, but yeah I mean yeah I stopped him from taking you ya know.' He might've been an Uber, he may not have been an Uber. He might just have been sitting in front of the bar, maybe waiting for that opportunity. I don't know, you don't know this day in age."

When requesting a ride, there are three things you can look for to verify: the license plate, the description of the vehicle, and the name of your driver.

One common mistake is asking, "Are you here for ____?" Anyone can answer yes to that, whether they know your name or not.

Instead you should ask, "Who are you here for?" Your driver should know your name.

Some ride share apps now have built in 911 assistance. You can also share your ride and location with someone by adjusting your settings.