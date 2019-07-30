Staying safe from water born illnesses

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Olmsted County Department of Public Health tells KIMT News 3 they haven’t had any reports of water born illnesses yet this season, and they’re hoping to keep it that way.
The number one worry with swimming season is Cryptosporidium which is the most common water born illness in the United States.
It’s a parasite that’s known to cause diarrhea.
The way you can contract it is to swallow pool water that has been infected.
Here are 6 steps from the CDC for healthy swimming.
1. Don’t swim when you have diarrhea.
2. Don’t swallow pool water, and avoid getting any in your mouth.
3. Shower with soap and water before entering a pool, and wash your hands after using the toilet or changing diapers.
4. Take your kids to the bathroom often.
5. Change diapers in the restroom or a changing room instead of poolside to not spread any germs near the pool.
6. Wash your child thoroughly (especially the rear end) with soap and water before they go swimming as invisible amounts of fecal matter can end up in the pool.
