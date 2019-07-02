Staying safe during firework celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We're just a couple of days away from the fourth of july.

For many that means food, fun and fireworks.

Business is booming for Tim Bachtle.

He's selling fireworks in Rochester.

The fourth of july celebrations can quickly turn dangerous.

According to Mayo Clinic, each year thousands of people go to the hospital for injuries related to fireworks.

Many of those injured are children under the age of five who are playing with sparklers.

Bachtle says he gives safety instructions to families before they make a purchase.

“Let them know to keep their arms outward and if need be assist your kids with holding the fireworks because you don't want them to bend their arm inward towards their face,” said Bachtle.

The National Safety Council says don’t use fireworks if you're impaired.

You should also never light them indoors or point them at another person.

Finally, keep a safe distance away after lighting them.