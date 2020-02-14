Staying on top of school work, even on a snow day

FOREST CITY, Iowa - While many schools cancelled classes due to the harsh winter weather, some students are keeping up with their studies through learning.

Before Freshman Cooper Littrell embraces some winter fun, he's got school work to complete.

"I've been doing some English, Math, Science, catching up on work my teachers assigned me.

"Our teachers would put out 15 minutes of work for each period, so that adds up to about 2-2 1/2 hours of working. It's not that hard of work really."

His brother Max is also taking care of his studies.

"Most of the assignments - we have to watch a video and write some stuff down."

Last year, Forest City Schools held a pilot day to test out E-learning, a concept that has already caught on in some Minnesota districts. It was a great success, and for the 2019-20 school year, the distrct added 3 E-learning days to the calendar.

Kristi Feldman's two kids are also taking part in the district's third E-learning day this year.

"They find it rewarding because it gives them the opportunity to be responsible, and it gives them the opportunity to check back in with those teachers as well."

As the owner of Cabin Coffee's Forest City location, she employs a handful of students, and has been impressed with how students are able to their work completed online.

"There may be a chance later today that we see students come in and take the opportunity to use our Wi-Fi and work in a quiet environment."

The concept of an E-learning day is something Cooper and Max's dad Josh Littrell supports.

"What [Superintendent] Darwin [Lehmann] and the school board has implemented is top notch. I think it's cutting edge. Everybody that lives in areas like this will end up going to that one day, if they're not already there. Being able to pilot this program a year ago like they did, they're taking steps to put Forest City on the map, especially in education."

Cooper hopes the E-learning option will allow the school year to end when it should, and not extend into June because of snow days.

"A lot of people just want to get out and enjoy the weather, but if you're having school on those days, you really can't. E-learning cuts those days out."