Staying active and happy during the winter months

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While it may not feel like it this week, colder temperatures are just around the corner. And the winter months have a greater impact on our bodies and minds than we might think.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, many people go through short periods of time where they aren't feeling like themselves. These moments can happen frequently during the winter months when the days get shorter and the sunlight is seen less.

One way to combat this...exercise.

Mayo Clinic released some ways in which staying active can make a big difference including gaining confidence and increasing social interaction.

"The colder months, we don't have as much to do unless you really enjoy being outside in the cold weather...which, a lot of people don't," 125 Live Operations Coordinator Jen Schimek said. "Staying active is very important. It wards off that seasonal depression, it keeps the winter weight off, and it just generally makes you feel happier inside and out."

Exercising also releases endorphins into the brain, a natural chemical that can enhance a sense of well-being.

"Those get flowing through your blood," said Schimek. "A lot of my clients will even say that an hour after they've worked out they feel a lot better, a lot happier, and a lot more energetic. Even though you were exerting energy, you're giving yourself energy for later. Storing it up in a bank."