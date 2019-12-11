Clear

Stay off the ice, not thick enough for ice fishing

The cold temperatures may tempt you to venture out onto the ice to fish, but local rescue specialist Sam Jaquith tells KIMT that's not a good idea.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

He says it will take around four days of subzero temperatures before the ice is thick enough for fishing.

"The rule of thumb is it has to be four inches of solid clear ice. This means it's sub zero freezing overnight, during the day where it makes good solid ice. At least four inches," explains Jaquith.

Jaquith teaches classes on the subject at Riverland Community College and for area first responder groups.

For those heading out onto the ice once it's safe, Jaquith recommends carrying a cell phone, a personal floatation device, and a set of ice picks. If you're bringing a dog, he says the dog should wear a floatation device as well.

