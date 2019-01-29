Clear
Stay of adjudication for two drug convictions

Rochester man arrested in September and December of 2018.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 1:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced for drug possession.

Robert William Learmont, 31 of Rochester, was picked up for an outstanding warrant on December 1, 2018. Police say after he was stopped, officers saw Learmont had a butane torch and a roach clip. A K9 unit was called in and 1.1 grams of methamphetamine and meth pipes were also found.

Learmont was wanted for a September 14, 2018, incident where police said he was also found with drugs.

He’s now pleaded guilty to two counts of 5th degree drug possession and been given a stay of adjudication. Learmont has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and if he successfully completes it, these convictions will be removed from his record.

