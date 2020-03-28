Stay at home order underway in Minnesota: Here's what it means

Minnesota's stay-at-home order is underway.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Minnesotans were asked to stay home for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order calls on Minnesotans who work in nonessential jobs to stay home when possible for two weeks, though they may go out for essential needs.

Minnesota reported two more deaths Friday for a total of four.

Here are some of the activities that are permissible.

Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies

Outdoor activities, such as walking pets, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing

Necessary Supplies and Services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out

Essential and interstate travel, such as returning to home from outside this state

Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household

Displacement, such as moving between emergency or homeless shelters if you are without a home

Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or essential operations reasons

Tribal Activities & Lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter