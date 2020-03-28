Minnesota's stay-at-home order is underway.
Beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Minnesotans were asked to stay home for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.
Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order calls on Minnesotans who work in nonessential jobs to stay home when possible for two weeks, though they may go out for essential needs.
Minnesota reported two more deaths Friday for a total of four.
Here are some of the activities that are permissible.
- Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies
- Outdoor activities, such as walking pets, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing
- Necessary Supplies and Services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out
- Essential and interstate travel, such as returning to home from outside this state
- Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household
- Displacement, such as moving between emergency or homeless shelters if you are without a home
- Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or essential operations reasons
- Tribal Activities & Lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations
Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa
- Stay at home order underway in Minnesota: Here's what it means
- Minnesotans ordered to stay home, and here's what it means
- Mayo supports 'Stay at Home' order
- These states have implemented stay-at-home orders. Here's what that means for you
- Self-isolation, quarantine and California's stay-at-home order: What the terms mean and how they differ
- Gov. Walz orders Minnesotans to stay home for 2 weeks
