Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota health officials announce 5th Coronavirus-related death as positive tests hit 441 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stay at home order underway in Minnesota: Here's what it means

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Minnesotans were asked to stay home for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 10:49 AM
Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:50 AM

Minnesota's stay-at-home order is underway.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Minnesotans were asked to stay home for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order calls on Minnesotans who work in nonessential jobs to stay home when possible for two weeks, though they may go out for essential needs.

Minnesota reported two more deaths Friday for a total of four.

Here are some of the activities that are permissible.

  • Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies
  • Outdoor activities, such as walking pets, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing
  • Necessary Supplies and Services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out
  • Essential and interstate travel, such as returning to home from outside this state
  • Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household
  • Displacement, such as moving between emergency or homeless shelters if you are without a home
  • Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or essential operations reasons
  • Tribal Activities & Lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow

Image

Seniors give their best quarantine advice

Image

Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop

Image

How Corona Impacts Weather Forecasts

Image

Man Missing after boat accident

Image

Minnesota girl's basketball all-star series highlights athletes without games

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/27

Image

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Serves Rural Areas

Image

Risk of Off-Label Medications For Covid-19

Image

Going on a bear hunt!

Community Events