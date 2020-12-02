Statewide honor going to Olmsted County commissioner

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County Commissioner Shelia Kiscaden will received the 2020 Outstanding Service Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC).

The organization says the award is “presented to individuals who have exhibited exceptional leadership, participation, and service to Minnesota counties and AMC.”

“County government’s ability to provide effective health and human services that meet our residents and community’s needs has long been the focus of my career,” says Kiscaden. “I am deeply honored to have my efforts recognized with this service award from the Association of Minnesota Counties.”

Kiscaden was a Minnesota State Senator before becoming an Olmsted County commissioner, a position she has held for eight years. Kiscaden was part of Governor Walz’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Health and Human Services, is vice chair of AMC’s Health & Human Services Policy Committee, and is chair-elect of Minnesota Department of Health’s State Community Health Services Advisory Committee (SCHSAC).

“Commissioner Kiscaden is worthy of receiving the AMC Outstanding Service Award for her ability and tenacity to implement strategic solutions for the betterment of not only Olmsted County but the entire state of Minnesota,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “Specific achievements worth noting include her innovative work on health, housing, and human services initiatives and her actions to improve racial equity within government systems.”

Kiscaden will receive the 2020 AMC Outstanding Service Award at the organization’s annual conference, which is being held virtually on Monday.