Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

States facing resistance as they tighten COVID restrictions

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, a runner passes by a window displaying portraits of people wearing face coverings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Lewiston, Maine. A deadly rise in COVID-19 infections is forcing state and local o
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, a runner passes by a window displaying portraits of people wearing face coverings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Lewiston, Maine. A deadly rise in COVID-19 infections is forcing state and local o

73,000 hospitalized in the U.S. Monday.

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 3:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The deadly rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is forcing state and local officials to adjust their blueprints for fighting the virus, with Republican governors adopting mask mandates — skeptically, in at least one case — and schools scrapping plans to reopen classrooms.

The steps face blowback from those who question the science behind mask wearing and social distancing and fear the new restrictions will kill off more jobs and trample on their civil liberties.

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds had pushed back against a mask mandate for months but imposed a limited one Tuesday, becoming the latest GOP holdout to change course on face coverings. At the same time, she claimed “there’s science on both sides” about whether masks reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, public health officials are bracing for a holiday-fueled surge. Doctors are urging families to stick to small gatherings.

A DEADLY SURGE

The key measures of the country’s effectiveness in managing the pandemic are all heading in the wrong direction. Hospitalizations, deaths and cases are all skyrocketing in the U.S.

More than 73,000 people — an all-time high — were hospitalized with the virus in the U.S. as of Monday, an increase of over 3,000 from just a day earlier, according to the COVID Tracking Project. More than 166,000 newly confirmed infections were reported on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The average number of new cases per day has more than doubled over the past few weeks.

The virus is blamed for more than 1.3 million deaths worldwide, including over 247,000 in the U.S. Deaths per day in the U.S. have climbed to an average of 1,145, up from 828 two weeks ago.

MORE MASK MANDATES

Since the election, Republican governors in hard-hit Iowa, North Dakota and Utah have reversed course and put in place requirements on masks, and others have extended or expanded earlier orders.

Plenty of other elected officials and residents are balking at such requirements despite the surge. And some local law enforcement authorities have refused to enforce mask requirements.

In Utah, dozens of people opposed to a statewide mask mandate protested outside the home of Gov. Gary Herbert. In South Dakota, the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths per capita in November, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has no plans to issue mask requirements.

In Iowa, Reynolds cast some doubt on the science behind masks even as she imposed a limited mask rule. She noted that neighboring states with mask mandates, like Illinois and Minnesota, have seen rising numbers of cases, although not as severely as Iowa.

“Oh, there’s science on both sides and you know that. If you look, you can find whatever you want to support wherever you are at,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks can help protect you and those around you.

A more stringent mask mandate took effect on Tuesday in California, where Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said residents will be required to cover up outdoors, with limited exceptions.

SCHOOL SHUTDOWNS

The rising infection rates are prompting some school districts to revert to remote learning or postpone a return to classroom instruction.

In South Dakota, the Rapid City-area school system plans to close all schools and move to virtual instruction on Wednesday. The district’s latest data showed 94 students and 47 staff with an active case of COVID-19, while 105 staff and 676 students were in quarantine following exposure.

In metro Las Vegas, the Clark County school district postponed plans to resume partial in-class instruction and will continue with remote learning through at least the end of the calendar year.

West Virginia’s largest teacher organization urged Republican Gov. Jim Justice to make public schools online-only. The state recorded more than 4,400 cases during the week ending Sunday, a 63% increase from the previous week.

The governor already has barred in-person instruction from Thanksgiving through Dec. 3 to avoid outbreaks from holiday travel.

VACCINE VOLUNTEERS

The world received welcome news in the past week with positive preliminary results on two COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, but scientists are worried that volunteers will stop coming forward take part in studies of other vaccines under development. Thousands are still needed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 231018

Reported Deaths: 2973
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin517121050
Ramsey21659433
Anoka16571190
Dakota16073159
Washington1068995
Stearns1019974
Scott614649
St. Louis575684
Olmsted531330
Wright522927
Sherburne408431
Clay384150
Carver32279
Blue Earth321310
Rice287925
Nobles280825
Kandiyohi27889
Crow Wing250725
Chisago23414
Winona212322
Benton209832
Mower203721
Otter Tail201312
Douglas172618
Polk172317
Lyon15989
Beltrami154913
Todd143712
Morrison143416
Itasca139519
Steele13925
Goodhue138220
McLeod13766
Becker13594
Isanti131311
Nicollet121421
Carlton11758
Waseca114910
Freeborn11445
Mille Lacs107427
Le Sueur10737
Cass9508
Pine9475
Brown8575
Martin84619
Hubbard79315
Meeker7685
Roseau7331
Wabasha7221
Watonwan6944
Dodge6720
Chippewa6667
Redwood56715
Pipestone55417
Wadena5496
Rock5349
Aitkin52313
Cottonwood5160
Renville51514
Sibley5123
Houston5082
Fillmore4930
Yellow Medicine4658
Murray4453
Kanabec43011
Pennington4114
Swift4024
Faribault4010
Pope3720
Stevens3641
Jackson3401
Unassigned34056
Marshall3266
Clearwater3243
Koochiching2695
Lincoln2661
Wilkin2664
Norman2545
Lac qui Parle2463
Big Stone2431
Lake2401
Mahnomen1873
Grant1845
Red Lake1483
Kittson1351
Traverse1020
Lake of the Woods761
Cook440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 188495

Reported Deaths: 1999
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk28296308
Linn11811150
Woodbury9301108
Black Hawk9272118
Scott874860
Johnson831635
Dubuque788584
Story560519
Dallas540254
Pottawattamie502756
Sioux326222
Marshall302039
Webster295225
Buena Vista274013
Cerro Gordo272533
Clinton267735
Plymouth240034
Des Moines238014
Muscatine234161
Warren22179
Wapello216269
Jasper185436
Jones18548
Carroll173714
Marion168117
Lee167814
Crawford161415
Henry15557
Bremer154612
Benton137511
Tama135839
Jackson12166
Delaware120620
Washington112512
Dickinson11199
Boone109510
Mahaska109026
Wright10413
Page9963
Buchanan9387
Harrison93025
Hardin9149
Clay9124
Calhoun8896
Cedar86113
Clayton8574
Mills8534
Poweshiek82811
Fayette8268
Lyon8098
Hamilton8006
Kossuth7963
Butler7903
Floyd77712
Iowa77311
Winnebago77221
Winneshiek7569
Louisa71916
Hancock6876
Sac6796
Grundy6707
Cass65716
Cherokee6504
Shelby6453
Chickasaw6431
Appanoose6313
Emmet62922
Allamakee6269
Guthrie62015
Mitchell5994
Franklin58919
Humboldt5873
Madison5734
Union5636
Unassigned5450
Palo Alto5193
Jefferson5131
Pocahontas4622
Osceola4440
Keokuk4392
Clarke4354
Howard4129
Greene4100
Ida3976
Taylor3832
Monroe37812
Montgomery3579
Adair3545
Davis3484
Monona3342
Fremont3112
Van Buren2934
Lucas2856
Worth2750
Decatur2700
Audubon2631
Wayne2636
Ringgold1412
Adams1371
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer Weather On The Way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire At Willows And Waters SEnior Living

Image

Sara's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Flu vaccine shortage in MN

Image

Good Shepherd Covid-19 outbreak

Image

Pleas from Healthcare Workers, a call to action

Image

North Iowa Strong Covid-19 Business Update

Image

Imagining The Future After The PaNDEMIC

Image

Smokers and Vapers to Contract and Spread Covid-19

Image

Midwest Governors Urge Safety

Image

Brooke's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Community Events