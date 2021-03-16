States team up to ask drivers to slow down

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa and four neighboring states are urging drivers to slow down after a year of what they call excessive speeding.

The coronavirus pandemic reduced overall traffic on roads and highways across the country but fewer drivers seemed to produce faster vehicles. The Iowa State Patrol says citations for excessive speeding increased by 108 percent in 2020. Such citations were also up 89% in Arkansas, 82 % in Missouri, 70% in Nebraska, and 68% in Kansas.

The Iowa State Patrol says its goal for 2021 is to have fewer than 300 traffic-related deaths, something that hasn’t happened in the state since 1925, but they see the high speeds of 2020 continuing in the first few months of the near year.

“When you think about all of the enhanced safety features in today’s vehicles and superior road design that helps prevent crashes, it becomes very clear that the prevailing factor in what the fatality rate remains so high is drivers taking unnecessary risks, “ says State Patrol Mayor Randy Kunert. “Partnering with other state and local law enforcement agencies is a great start but we need the public’s help. The power to reduce traffic-related serious injury and fatality crashes is in everyone’s hands. Drive safe Iowa.”