States team up to ask drivers to slow down

Five-state region says speeding was up dramatically in 2020.

Posted: Mar 16, 2021 4:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa and four neighboring states are urging drivers to slow down after a year of what they call excessive speeding.

The coronavirus pandemic reduced overall traffic on roads and highways across the country but fewer drivers seemed to produce faster vehicles. The Iowa State Patrol says citations for excessive speeding increased by 108 percent in 2020. Such citations were also up 89% in Arkansas, 82 % in Missouri, 70% in Nebraska, and 68% in Kansas.

The Iowa State Patrol says its goal for 2021 is to have fewer than 300 traffic-related deaths, something that hasn’t happened in the state since 1925, but they see the high speeds of 2020 continuing in the first few months of the near year.

“When you think about all of the enhanced safety features in today’s vehicles and superior road design that helps prevent crashes, it becomes very clear that the prevailing factor in what the fatality rate remains so high is drivers taking unnecessary risks, “ says State Patrol Mayor Randy Kunert. “Partnering with other state and local law enforcement agencies is a great start but we need the public’s help. The power to reduce traffic-related serious injury and fatality crashes is in everyone’s hands. Drive safe Iowa.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 498218

Reported Deaths: 6815
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1033291627
Ramsey43890829
Dakota37433400
Anoka34081402
Washington22501268
Stearns19094209
St. Louis15215289
Scott13813108
Wright12842119
Olmsted1204993
Sherburne901377
Carver820641
Clay704789
Rice688895
Blue Earth623837
Kandiyohi589878
Crow Wing529085
Chisago509847
Otter Tail493771
Benton466894
Winona424749
Mower422031
Douglas399570
Goodhue396669
Nobles388947
McLeod349654
Polk346765
Beltrami342554
Morrison340552
Itasca322151
Becker319047
Lyon317646
Isanti314756
Steele313811
Carlton303150
Freeborn294625
Pine286420
Nicollet270742
Brown255839
Todd252430
Le Sueur243022
Mille Lacs236647
Cass225326
Waseca213719
Meeker210334
Martin193729
Wabasha19023
Roseau182317
Hubbard161841
Houston158814
Dodge15734
Renville154841
Redwood149534
Pennington144018
Fillmore14359
Cottonwood139620
Chippewa139235
Wadena133620
Faribault129218
Sibley120710
Aitkin119833
Watonwan11908
Rock117416
Kanabec111921
Pipestone102024
Yellow Medicine98917
Murray9628
Jackson95210
Swift89518
Pope8466
Marshall79716
Stevens7579
Lake74818
Clearwater72714
Lac qui Parle70117
Wilkin68711
Koochiching62511
Big Stone5284
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4909
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4487
Kittson42022
Red Lake3695
Traverse3175
Lake of the Woods2291
Cook1270

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 341439

Reported Deaths: 5584
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52895574
Linn19625320
Scott17349218
Black Hawk15088296
Woodbury14088216
Johnson1325976
Dubuque12514199
Dallas1038193
Pottawattamie9999149
Story976946
Warren524079
Clinton506987
Cerro Gordo504885
Webster499288
Sioux484769
Marshall468674
Muscatine431893
Des Moines431461
Buena Vista415237
Wapello4131114
Jasper391969
Plymouth373979
Lee354954
Marion345874
Jones286655
Henry280837
Bremer273456
Carroll270349
Crawford257036
Boone247530
Benton244654
Washington241248
Mahaska217447
Jackson211539
Dickinson211140
Tama203868
Kossuth201457
Clay189925
Delaware188140
Winneshiek185430
Page181819
Fayette180336
Buchanan179930
Wright175531
Cedar175423
Hamilton174542
Hardin172039
Harrison168870
Clayton161155
Butler159832
Mills150720
Cherokee150137
Poweshiek149830
Floyd149741
Lyon147841
Madison147218
Allamakee146848
Iowa142123
Hancock138933
Grundy132931
Winnebago132531
Cass131352
Calhoun130711
Jefferson129134
Appanoose123747
Louisa123348
Mitchell122440
Sac120818
Chickasaw120215
Union120131
Shelby120034
Emmet116740
Humboldt114725
Guthrie110728
Franklin110220
Palo Alto102822
Howard100722
Unassigned10020
Montgomery97136
Clarke96421
Keokuk92629
Monroe90628
Ida85032
Adair82531
Pocahontas81819
Monona77729
Davis77223
Greene74310
Lucas73521
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5779
Fremont5609
Van Buren53718
Ringgold51422
Wayne49021
Audubon4789
Adams3194
