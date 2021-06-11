Minnesota's overall 2020 graduation rates held steady, despite early signs of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Minn. - We’re learning how COVID-19 impacted graduation rates in 2020 when the pandemic just started to get underway.

The Minnesota Department of Education is reporting the state’s overall graduation rate held steady at 83.9%. That’s actually slightly up from 2019 which saw rates at 83.7%.

The numbers, of course, don’t take into account rates for 2021 when the pandemic was in full swing.

The Austin School District says the school saw a more than 1% increase in overall graduation rates even as the pandemic had begun to impact students.

Executive director of education services John Alberts says while Austin’s graduation rate was below the state average at 80.8% it is more likely due to the school’s population.

He explained, “For instance, we have a 20% EL population so those are students are also learning English at the same time. We also know we have definitely about a 12-15% special education population. So, we also know that while we're slightly below the state average our population doesn't necessarily reflect what we see in the state average as well.”

The impact of the pandemic will likely be seen a bit more when data is released for graduation rates for 2021.