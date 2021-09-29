State utility assistance program taking applications

Roughly $167 million was allocated from the American Rescue Plan for Minnesota's Energy Assistance Program.

The program is a part of the Department of Commerce and helps residential homeowners and renters with utility payments.

Aid utility payments range from $300 to $1,600 dollars for current, or upcoming utility bills and $1,200 dollars for late bills.

Energy Assistance Program Director Michael Schmitz said the Department of Commerce kept the program open through the summer.

"We stayed open through the summer this year, which is not the usual thing for the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program and we saw an additional 14,000 applications during this time frame," Schmitz said.

Schmitz said community members who apply for the Energy Assitance Program will also be eligible for water utility aid and weatherization, which is a process that maximizes a residence's energy efficiency.

Eligibility for the Energy Assistance Program includes an income limit of roughly $68,000 dollars per year for a family of four.

Community members that want to apply can do so through this link: https://mn.gov/energyassistance