State troopers to deliver 'care kits' to Minnesota homeless

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Minnesota state troopers across the state will be carrying more than 600 kits to give to homeless people who need clothes, food, and toiletries.

The St. Cloud Times reports the Department of Public Safety collected donations and assembled them into “Care and Go” kits. Officials say they plan to have the kits ready by Feb. 1 and that the goal is for every trooper to have one in their car.

The kits include socks, t-shirts, toothpaste, conditioners, hand wipes, and feminine products. They also include protein bars and water.