Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State troopers to deliver 'care kits' to Minnesota homeless

Goal for every trooper to have a kit in their vehicle by February 1.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 1:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Minnesota state troopers across the state will be carrying more than 600 kits to give to homeless people who need clothes, food, and toiletries.

The St. Cloud Times reports the Department of Public Safety collected donations and assembled them into “Care and Go” kits. Officials say they plan to have the kits ready by Feb. 1 and that the goal is for every trooper to have one in their car.

The kits include socks, t-shirts, toothpaste, conditioners, hand wipes, and feminine products. They also include protein bars and water.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -12°
Blizzard Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/18 2

Image

Sean Weather 1/18

Image

Rochester Fire captains promoted

Image

Tracking Saturday's blizzard

Image

Chris and George at the top of the 10

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Navigating Mayo Clinic Ambulances in the snow

Image

Snow and 18 Wheelers

Image

When to call 911

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Community Events