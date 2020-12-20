Two Freeborn County businesses threatened with liquor license suspensions

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two Freeborn County businesses are facing 60-day suspensions of their liquor licenses for violating Governor Walz’ COVID safety rules.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (DPS-AGED) has notified The Interchange in Albert Lea and The Pour House in Clarks Grove that state agents observed both establishments violating Executive Order 20-99 which temporarily banned selling food and alcohol for onsite consumption.

DPS-AGED says The Interchange failed to comply with a Cease and Desist Order issued by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on December 16. State agents say they observed the establishment remained open for on-premises consumption of food and alcohol on December 18.

DPS-AGED agents also says The Pour House was open for business on December 18 with a red neon “BEER” sign glowing. Patrons were reportedly seen inside consuming beverages in glass bottles consistent with beer in violation of EO-99. DPS-AGED says the Albert Lea Director of Public Safety also received notice the same day that the establishment was at “full capacity.”

Cornerstone in Monticello is also accused of violating the Governor’s Executive Order.

State officials say they intend to suspend the liquor license of each establishment for 60 days, pending a hearing before an administrative law judge. DPS-AGED says further violations could lead to liquor licenses being revoked for five years.

A Notice of Liquor License Suspension was previously issued to Boardwalk Bar & Grill in East Grand Forks, Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, Mission Tavern in Merrifield, and Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton.

Governor Walz’s Executive Order 20-99 stated that all restaurants and bars are prohibited from selling alcohol for on-premises consumption through December 18 at 11:59 p.m. That prohibition was extended to January 10, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. by Executive Order 20-103.

“We’re asking the small percentage of bars and restaurants that have opened for inside dining and drinking to stop and comply with the executive order,” says Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. “Thousands of our neighbors have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. That should be enough of a reminder that the health of our communities has to come first. Bars and restaurants that don’t abide by the law will face the consequences of their actions.”