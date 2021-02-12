State testing program tracks spread of COVID-19 in schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. - State officials say they're gathering valuable data from what they call a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 educator testing program.

The program tracks the spread of coronavirus in schools by offering tests to all on-site staff every two weeks free of charge. The state requires districts who provide some form of in-person learning to conduct regular testing.

Since launching January 4th, the state says 96% of school districts across Minnesota have participated in the program, conducting over 53,000 COVID-19 tests.

The program's primary finding is that transmission rates in schools are at .37% as of Friday, indicating two key takeaways for Minnesota Deputy Commissioner of Education Heather Mueller.

"All of those things that the Department of Health has identified as ways to be able to eliminate and or slow the spread of COVID-19 is working" Mueller told KIMT News 3. "We also know that being in a school building is not showing a dramatic increase for our staff members, and is really helping to maintain the safety and health and wellness of our students and staff."

In a statement, Governor Walz said data like this is key to getting kids back in the classroom safely.

“From the teachers, to the parents, to school staff, to the kids – we all share the same goal of a safe return to the classroom. Testing is key to that. The educator testing program ensures that all teachers and school staff have regular, easy access to testing to allow us to identify cases and take the appropriate steps before an outbreak occurs,” Walz said.