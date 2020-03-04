State testing of the coronavirus now available

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesotans will now be able to get their test results back faster if doctors are concerned a patient may have the coronavirus.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced it's now able to test up to 800 possible cases throughout the state.

Previously all testing had to be sent to the CDC headquarters in Atlanta where there were only about 400 cases able to be processed a day, which slowed test results across the country.

Now, the state department is no longer reliant on the CDC which will allow for same day test results.

Kris Ehresmann, the director of infectious disease epidemiology and control, said, "Initially with those early cases we were waiting days to hear back from CDC because they had to test everyone in the country so that makes a huge difference."

Ehresmann says the two kits from the CDC will also allow for more flexibility in who can be tested..

"It gives us some latitude as well so if there's a situation that doesn't exactly meet the criteria but we're thinking we want to follow-up on that we have the ability to do that now," she explained.

Ehresmann says so far the department has tested nine cases which have all come back negative.

She said, "So that's good new but we're continuing to test and obviously our expectation is that eventually we will have a case in Minnesota but at this point, no, we have not."

The department does want to clarify this doesn't mean just anyone throughout the state can be tested. Patients have to meet requirements like having a fever, cough and respiratory symptoms or be someone who has recently traveled to an affected county to be tested.

In the future the department says it believes there will be a much broader ability for testing including health systems, such as Mayo Clinic, which could develop their own lab tests.