State sex crime charges dismissed against Nora Springs man

Aaron Olson Aaron Olson

Federal trial set to begin in November.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – State sex abuse charges are dismissed against a Floyd County man.

Aaron Leroy Olson, 35 of Nora Springs, had been accused of three counts of 2nd degree sex abuse and one count of marijuana possession. Authorities say he sexually abused a three-year-old girl between January and November 2018.

Olson was then indicted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The state charges against Olson have now been dismissed to make way for his federal prosecution.

His federal trial is scheduled to begin on November 18.

