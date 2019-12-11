Clear
State report confirms verbal abuse at Albert Lea nursing home

Employee involved no longer works at the facility.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – State investigators say a resident at an Albert Lea nursing home was verbally abused by a staff member.

The Minnesota Department of Health Office of Health Facility Complaints filed a report in November about abuse it says happened in June 2019 at St. John’s on Fountain Lake. The report says the female staff member called the resident insulting names, asked “do you think you have a hole in your brain,” and place her hands over the resident’s face and tapped back and forth in a slapping motion.

The report says this behavior was recorded on cell phone video and the resident had medical problems which required assistance with all daily activities.

State investigators say the staff member in this matter is no longer employed at St. John’s, all remaining staff have been educated on the Minnesota Vulnerable Adults Act and how to report incidents of abuse. The report states the abuse resident has no memory of being mistreated.

The state has issued a correction order to St. John’s on Fountain Lake.  To read the full report, click here.

