State public defender calls for change in the wake of George Floyd's death

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As local police departments are looking at changing policies a state public defender says more still needs to be done.

Minnesota public defender Donavan Bailey says he understands the reaction to disband the Minneapolis Police Department following George Floyd's death but says it's not just on law enforcement centers to change.

Bailey says it's systemic racism that's problem adding it took the DA's office over a week to bring charges against the officers involved in killing Floyd.

Right now the city of Rochester is working to review police policies but Bailey says that's not enough.

He says we need to get legislature involved and push lawmakers to take action.

Bailey explained, "If you're going to de-fund the police what are you going to fill it with? Because if you de-fund the police, they're gone, but doesn't answer the idea of systematic racism and all the other structures that have lead to this. So, really get at your leaders and ask what they're going to do and if they come up with some bad answers you may not want to vote for them."

Bailey says this has happened for way too long and people need answers that's why he's asking for people to push their lawmakers for concrete action plans.