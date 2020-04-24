State program provides over $1 million to 37 Cerro Gordo County businesses

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – The John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at North Iowa Area Community College says over $1 million has been given to 37 businesses in Cerro Gordo County by the Iowa Small Business Relief Program.
The Center says more than $4 million has been injected into communities across the state due to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. President Trump sign legislation Friday adding another $250 billion to PPP and the Pappajohn Center is recommending business owners be ready to apply.
The North Iowa Small Business Help Line at 641-422-4737 if taking calls Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm or questions can be emailed to cares@niacc.edu. The Small Business Help Line has assisted over 170 local business owners since April 8 and will have information regarding the PPP, the EIDL, and other available resources.
