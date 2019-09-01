State prisoner pleads not guilty to federal drug crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man already in prison is pleading not guilty to dealing drugs.

Demetrius Armadra Johnson, 34, entered not guilty pleas Friday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Federal prosecutors say Johnson was part of a meth-dealing operation in North Iowa between the fall of 2017 and August 2019.

He’s currently serving a state prison sentence for a felony drug dealing conviction in Cerro Gordo County. His federal trial is set to begin on November 4.