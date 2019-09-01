Clear

State prisoner pleads not guilty to federal drug crimes

Demetrius Johnson Demetrius Johnson

Already serving time for Cerro Gordo County conviction.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 12:26 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man already in prison is pleading not guilty to dealing drugs.

Demetrius Armadra Johnson, 34, entered not guilty pleas Friday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Federal prosecutors say Johnson was part of a meth-dealing operation in North Iowa between the fall of 2017 and August 2019.

He’s currently serving a state prison sentence for a felony drug dealing conviction in Cerro Gordo County.  His federal trial is set to begin on November 4.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
A mild Labor Day weekend might just end with a bang
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester gears students for back to school

Image

Labor Day Weekend forecast

Image

Convert-O-Lab helps people preserve memories

Image

Horse show in Britt brings enthusiasts together

Image

Using Labor Day weekend to volunteer

Image

Ventura firefighters asking residents to make house numbers more visible

Image

Mayo's Madsen twins commit to play basketball at the University of Cincinnati

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports OT: Part 1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Community Events