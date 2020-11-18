State prison time for 100 mph chase from Howard to Winneshiek counties

CRESCO, Iowa – A North Carolina man already sentenced to federal prison gets more time behind bars in Iowa for a high-speed chase in 2019.

Richard Dale Ogle II, 31 from Eden, North Carolina, took a plea deal in Howard County District Court. He entered guilty pleas to eluding, going armed with intent, possession of a firearm as a felon, and carrying weapons. A charge of attempted murder was dropped.

Howard County law enforcement says Ogle was holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head on March 16, 2019. After officers responded to the scene, Ogle drove away and led law enforcement on a 14-mile chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. Court documents state Ogle shot at pursuing officers before finally stopping on Highway 9, about three miles east of Ridgeway, and being arrested.

Ogle has now been sentenced to 30 years in state prison. He was sentenced in July to 10 years in federal prison for pleading guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.