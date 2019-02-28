Clear
State plans to address chronic wasting disease in Southeast Minnesota

If you're an avid hunter, you're more than aware of chronic wasting disease, also known as CWD.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Department of Natural Resources has seen an uptick in the infectious disease that kills deer.
The DNR has found CWD in captive deer as well as wild deer in southern Minnesota.
Under the newly proposed budget from Governor Tim Walz, nearly $5 million would be earmarked for research in prevention and management of the disease, which will help save the sport of hunting.
“It is now threating deer herd here in Minnesota as well as our tradition of deer hunting and the economic activity that is supported by deer hunting,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.
She says if nothing is done, CWD will continue to spread.

