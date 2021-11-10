State officials tout vaccines for kids as local families share their experience

ROCHESTER, Minn. - National, state, and local leaders are working to convince you and your kids to get vaccinated as Mayo Clinic begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11.

During a press conference on Wednesday Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke out in support of vaccinations for newly eligible grade school children.

Becerra said, “Do not miss the opportunity. Your child, aged 5-11, now can be vaccinated. We just witnessed some of our kids being vaccinated. It's a great sight to see.”

Walz, Klobuchar, and Becerra looked on and cheered while 11-year-old Elliot Su received his first dose of the lower dose Pfizer vaccine.

Elliot, alongside his father Andrew, tells KIMT News 3 it feels great to get vaccinated as he’ll be able to play sports with his friends and enjoy normal activities again.

He explained, “You can go out with friends and family and it's just to be safe from the virus and especially being a kid and going to school with a bunch of people being protected is very, very good.”

His father says with immuno-compromised family members the holidays will be more enjoyable knowing everyone is now vaccinated.

Andrew added, “Now that we're fully vaccinated we're soon able to see friends and family again, especially with the holiday approaching, and give everyone big hugs.”

While hospitalizations and deaths may be more uncommon in children health officials hope vaccinating younger kids will help reduce the spread of the virus to more vulnerable adults.

Walz said, “A combination of getting the boosters out to as many people as possible, getting our 5-11-year-olds vaccinated, and doing the common sense mitigation we can to protect one another will break the back of this wave and get us back to doing the things we want to do.”

According to the CDC Minnesota is currently ranked 6th in the nation for its rate of new infections over the past week.

However, with the addition of pediatric vaccinations and booster shots, state leaders hope the infection rates will begin to decline.

Klobuchar said, “We have a huge opportunity to build on our existing progress. We know there is a surge in Minnesota right now and the best way to get at it is to follow the rules but is also to get people vaccinated.”

You can find a full link to the press conference at Mayo Clinic by clicking here.