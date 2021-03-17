State of Minnesota updates guidelines for long-term care facilities

The state of Minnesota is immediately updating its guidance for long-term care facilities.

"This is an important next step for the overall health and well-being of our long-term care residents. Minnesota’s focus on vaccinating our long-term care residents now allows these residents who are vaccinated to travel and go out for activities, visits and worship without having to quarantine upon returning home," health officials said.

The updated guidance includes the following recommendations related to outings:

Residents who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine after non-medically necessary outings unless they spend 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period within 6 feet of someone who can spread COVID-19.

Residents who are fully vaccinated may gather indoors or outdoors with other people who are fully vaccinated.

Residents who are fully vaccinated can visit indoors or outdoors with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 infection.

If the resident is fully vaccinated, they can choose to have close contact (including touch) with the people they are visiting.

If a resident who is fully vaccinated chooses to attend a place of worship or other group event, or to shop or eat in public establishments, the resident should follow the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention. MDH strongly encourages attending places of worship or other group events only when the 14-day county percent positivity rate is below 5%.

Unvaccinated residents who leave the building to gather with others may be required to quarantine when they return. At this time, quarantine recommendations remain unchanged for an unvaccinated resident, regardless of the vaccination status of those with whom they gather.

The updated guidance includes the following recommendations related to facility visits: