State of Minnesota is suing JUUL Labs Inc.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan joined Attorney General Keith Ellison Wednesday to announce that Minnesota is suing JUUL Labs Inc., an e-cigarette manufacturer.

Governor Walz has been a strong advocate for pushing to stop the vaping epidemic among the youth. Lieutenant Governor Flanagan stated that kids as young as 8th grade are vaping. The complaint filed Wednesday alleges that JUUL has commited, "consumer fruad, deceptive and unlawful trade practices, false advertising and a public nuisance."

The state believes that the company produced e-cigarettes with more addictive doses of nicotine than other companies, while also claiming they're a safe alternative to cigarettes. Governor Walz said the company is targeting children for greed and profit. "They knew exactly what they were doing," explained Governor Walz. "They studied to know exactly what they were doing. They knew the harm they were doing and they continued to do it for that simple reason."

The state is asking the court to declare JUUL is responsible for creating a public nuisance in Minnesota, order JUUL to indefinitely stop their marketing towards the younger generation, take affirmative steps to prevent the sale of JUULs to children and award monetary relief for the "great harm and injury JUUL has caused in Minnesota."

Governor Walz said this lawsuit has been in the works for a long time now. "The state of Minnesota and it's how we're set up, many of those avenues were closed to us for executive action," said Governor Walz. "That's why we need to build the coalitions to look elsewhere, why we look at legislative action that will look at banning, that will look at raising the age, that will look at doing the things that we can do statutorily, but we can't wait for that."

A copy of the complaint is on Attorney General Keith Ellison's website and you can view it here.