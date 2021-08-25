State of Minnesota extending $100 vaccine reward to state fair

The state of Minnesota is extending its $100 offer for a COVID-19 vaccine to the first 3,600 residents who get the shot at the state fair.

Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday the $100 Visa gift cards will be available on-site to Minnesotans who get their first dose at the Minnesota State Fair, which begins this week.

“If you’ve waited to get your shot, there’s never been a better opportunity: You can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card in-hand if you get your first COVID-19 dose at the State Fair,” said Governor Walz. “We continue to be committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and making it as convenient as possible to get a shot, including right at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. If you’re going to the State Fair and still need your first dose, just swing by the North End Event Center, get your shot, and get $100.”

Around 80,000 residents have used the incentive program and received the $100 gift card.