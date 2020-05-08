State of Minnesota: No indoor or outdoor graduation ceremonies

It's time to get creative in Minnesota to honor the graduating class of 2020.

State officials are saying there will not be graduation gatherings indoors or outdoors.

"The health and safety of our students and their families will always be our top priority," said Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker. "This year's graduation ceremonies will look different than they traditionally do, and I am confident our schools will find creative ways to recognize the incredible work and commitment of our graduating students. The class of 2020 persisted in their education through this unprecedented and uncertain time with a school experience that was difficult to navigate. I am proud of these students, I am inspired by these students, and I congratulate them on never giving up and reaching this major milestone."

The state is also recommending virtual celebrations for graduates.

