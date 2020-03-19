State of Emergency declared in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Dodge County has now declared a State of Emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.
All county facilities will be closed to the public at the end of business Thursday. County employees will continue on the job and performing essential government functions.
Residents needed county services are asked to go to the county website, here, and contact individual departments for assistance.
