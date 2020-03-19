Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State of Emergency declared in Dodge County

County facilities closed to the public.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Dodge County has now declared a State of Emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

All county facilities will be closed to the public at the end of business Thursday. County employees will continue on the job and performing essential government functions.

Residents needed county services are asked to go to the county website, here, and contact individual departments for assistance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Storms to snow on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Hollandberry Pannekoeken giving away free meals

Image

Dollar General introducing Senior Hour

Image

Sara's Updated Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's severe weather potential

Image

New mobile testing site for Coronavirus

Image

Isolation hurting rehab process?

Image

Restrictions taking place at Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

Image

Coronavirus impacts the officiating community

Community Events