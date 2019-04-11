Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State of Emergency declared in Dodge County

Could be three days before power is fully restored.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A state of emergency is declared in Dodge County after a devastating storm leaves thousands without power.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the storm left over 4,340 homes without electricity at peak, but that number has dropped with the restoration of power in Mantorville and north of the city. Emergency shelters are being organized in several communities for citizens in need.

The Sheriff’s Office says it could be 24 to 72 hours before power is back on for everyone in Dodge County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking more rain, snow, sleet, and thunderstorms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Church opens its doors to help those without power

Image

Road closures and strong winds lead to a dangerous day on the roads

Image

School day goes on without lights

Image

City crews working to clear roads

Image

Thousands of power outages across our area

Image

Roof blown off building in Britt

Image

Tracking Very Powerful Winds

Image

SAW: Chloe Johnson

Image

Gustafson, Carleton drafted to WNBA

Image

Willems named All-American

Community Events