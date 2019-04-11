State of Emergency declared in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A state of emergency is declared in Dodge County after a devastating storm leaves thousands without power.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the storm left over 4,340 homes without electricity at peak, but that number has dropped with the restoration of power in Mantorville and north of the city. Emergency shelters are being organized in several communities for citizens in need.

The Sheriff’s Office says it could be 24 to 72 hours before power is back on for everyone in Dodge County.