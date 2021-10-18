Minnesota nearing 400 traffic fatalities so far this year

KIMT NEWS 3.- Minnesota roads have become deadlier. The number of traffic fatalities is on the rise in The North Star State. So far, the state has endured nearly 400 this year. The number is on pace for the most fatal crashes since 2007. On Monday, the Minnesota Safety Council and Department of Public Safety spoke about what they're seeing.

"This is horrible and this is unacceptable," says Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson. "We have been pleading with Minnesotans about the horrible traffic fatalities crisis since the start of the pandemic last year."

Speed is the largest contributor to fatal crashes.

"Speed murders, speed massacres, speed manslaughters. We've had 124 four speed-related deaths this year," explains Assistant Commissioner of Minnesota Department of Public Safety Booker Hodges.

Bill Magnuson is a father who's concerned about the numbers.

"It worries me when I hear those kind of statistics. When you have your first child learn how to drive, you're very worried. It's the same when you have your second or your third one. You carry your love for them and you hope they're safe on the road, they're paying attention, and not distracted driving."

During the news conference today, Minnesota Safety Council President Paul Aasen offered some advice he hopes drivers will take to heart.

"Mind your gap. Give yourself some room to the cars around you. It gives you time to react in case something goes bad," says Aasen. "Slow down. drop five, not your COVID five. Five miles an hour."

The Department of Public Safety is also reporting that more motorcyclists and pedestrians have died this year compared to this time last year. Bicyclists are also being counted. Seven bicyclists have died so far this year on Minnesota roads, compared to 10 this time last year.