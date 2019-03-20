Clear
Governor Walz looks to expand broadband across greater minnesota

If the measure is approved, $70 million would be used to supply rural communities with new broadband infrastructure.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Take a minute to think about how much you rely on the internet during a typical day.
Whether it's for work or entertainment, it's probably a lot. Not everyone has access to reliable internet.
That's why Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is working to keep his campaign promise of expanding broadband services in rural areas.

The state wants to provide strong broadband to 100% of homes in Minnesota by 2026.
That's Governor Walz's goal for expanding rural broadband,
state officials say that internet access is a real issue for people in smaller communities.
Jimmy Cooper and Kate Murphy couldn't imagine life without internet.
They're college students who depend on it almost every day.

“I think it's super important that people in rural communities have access to internet that's why libraries are great and after school programs are great but not everyone can afford that,” said the students.
If passed, the broadband initiative is expected to will help 193,000 people and businesses gain access to reliable internet services.

